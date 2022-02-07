Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.99

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 6744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,130,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,543 and have sold 9,000 shares valued at $252,810. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

