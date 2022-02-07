SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

