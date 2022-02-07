SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s current price.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,178,399.02. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,663 shares in the company, valued at C$996,630. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,900 shares of company stock worth $1,579,702.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.