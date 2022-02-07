SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SIL traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.73. 170,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.74. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$13.64.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.