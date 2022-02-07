Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $111.74, but opened at $116.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $118.72, with a volume of 4,367 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.