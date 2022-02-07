Simon Property Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

