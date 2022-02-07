Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.70 EPS.

SPG traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $148.92. 3,224,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.65. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.