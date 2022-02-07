Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.70 EPS.
Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.92. 3,224,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $171.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.
SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
