Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.89 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

