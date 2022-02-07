Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

