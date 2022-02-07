SiTime Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SiTime in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SiTime’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of SITM opened at $193.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.47. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.48, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total transaction of $551,543.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

