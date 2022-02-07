Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. 1,775,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,691. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

