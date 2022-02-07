Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

