SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. SkillSoft has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

