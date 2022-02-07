Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 5.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.98. 344,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,848,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 99,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,806 in the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $35,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

