SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 0.3%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.54). 95,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 327,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.72. The company has a market capitalization of £62.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90.
About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
