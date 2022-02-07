SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 0.3%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.54). 95,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 327,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.72. The company has a market capitalization of £62.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90.

About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology; and a research programme with the University of Manchester to investigate and develop microbiome formulations.

