Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.42 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $218,901.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00107626 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.