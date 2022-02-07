SmartCredit Token Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,224.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00005933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

