Snap Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Snap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

