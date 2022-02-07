Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.56. 11,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,204. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $183.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

