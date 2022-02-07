SOMESING Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.11 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $142.76 million and approximately $27.11 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

