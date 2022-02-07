SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,499.00

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $9,499.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

