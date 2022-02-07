SORA Validator Token Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $148,414.45 and approximately $10,706.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.44 or 0.99513901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024631 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00444294 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001387 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

