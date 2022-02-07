South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 10.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s share price fell 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 406,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 175,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$20.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

