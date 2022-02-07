South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. South State comprises about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of South State worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,646. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.77.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

