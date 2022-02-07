Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 231.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 311,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

