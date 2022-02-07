Sovryn Price Tops $5.41 on Top Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $114.68 million and $459,119.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00012323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,191,072 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sovryn

