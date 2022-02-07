S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

