Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 326580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)
