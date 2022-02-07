Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 326580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

