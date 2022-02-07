Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,028. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

