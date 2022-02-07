SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $104.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.37.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

