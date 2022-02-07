SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 880.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,994 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 357,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.