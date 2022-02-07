SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 766,239 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,554,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after buying an additional 263,662 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 22,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.