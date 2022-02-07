SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,467. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

