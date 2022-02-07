SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.94 and last traded at $107.06. Approximately 27,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

