SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 1.7% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

XOP opened at $111.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $69.67 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

