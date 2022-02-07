SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.32 and last traded at $139.56. 14,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 32,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

