Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.