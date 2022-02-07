Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,999,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.