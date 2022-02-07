Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

