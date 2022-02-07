Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total transaction of C$8,743,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,225,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$458,621,061.48.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.33. 438,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$25.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 70.56.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.