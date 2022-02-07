SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,588. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman bought 3,700 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

