SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Several brokerages have commented on SSPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders acquired 18,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,992 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.58) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

