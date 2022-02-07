SSR Mining Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

