S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

STBA stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

