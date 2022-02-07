Stacks Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $60.45 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00203287 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,375,693 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

