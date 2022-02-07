Staker Trading 1,105.8% Higher This Week (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 628.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 1,105.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a total market capitalization of $15,706.47 and approximately $933.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Staker Coin Profile

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

