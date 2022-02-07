Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $905,060.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

