Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,504 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.67% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $192,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $166.47 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

