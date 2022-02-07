Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $161.11

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.11 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.