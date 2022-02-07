Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $161.11

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.11 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.47.
Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
